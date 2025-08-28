India's Air Quality Crisis: A Breath of Concern

India's 1.4 billion residents are all exposed to air pollution levels that surpass the World Health Organization's (WHO) guidelines, according to a new report by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC).

The study notes that PM2.5 concentrations in 2023 were alarmingly higher compared to the previous year, posing severe health risks. If particulate levels aligned with global standards, the average Indian could anticipate an additional 3.5 years of life expectancy.

The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched in 2019, targets a 40% reduction in particulate pollution by 2026. Achieving this could extend life expectancy by two years in affected cities, although pollution has currently decreased by only 10.7% since 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)