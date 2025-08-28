Left Menu

India's Air Quality Crisis: A Breath of Concern

A recent report reveals that all 1.4 billion Indians live in polluted areas exceeding WHO guidelines. Meeting these standards could significantly increase life expectancy. The National Clean Air Programme aims to tackle this, but current pollution levels remain critically high, necessitating urgent action to ensure public health.

  India

India's 1.4 billion residents are all exposed to air pollution levels that surpass the World Health Organization's (WHO) guidelines, according to a new report by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC).

The study notes that PM2.5 concentrations in 2023 were alarmingly higher compared to the previous year, posing severe health risks. If particulate levels aligned with global standards, the average Indian could anticipate an additional 3.5 years of life expectancy.

The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched in 2019, targets a 40% reduction in particulate pollution by 2026. Achieving this could extend life expectancy by two years in affected cities, although pollution has currently decreased by only 10.7% since 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

