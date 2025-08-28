Left Menu

Eastern Pakistan on Flood Alert: Barrage Threat Raises Alarm

Pakistan's eastern regions risk catastrophic floods if a major irrigation barrage collapses following heavy rain. India's water release has intensified the threat, prompting evacuations and raising tensions. Officials say the situation is critical, with potential widespread destruction in towns along the Chenab river.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 15:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid looming concerns, Pakistan's eastern towns Chiniot and Hafizabad stand on the brink of catastrophic flooding if a crucial irrigation barrage on a major river succumbs to overwhelming pressure from recent heavy rains, authorities alerted on Thursday.

The rival nuclear-armed nations India and Pakistan grapple with severe monsoon downpours, triggering devastating flash floods and swelling river waters, with alarming death tolls mounting on both sides. The flooding issue could further strain relations, already tense following recent cross-border skirmishes.

The reservoir-related concerns stem from the Chenab river in Pakistan's Punjab province, where officials fear the Qadirabad barrage could fail, placing millions at risk. While water levels are reported to be decreasing, the threat level remains high. Evacuations are underway as tension escalates with India's third flood-level warning this week.

