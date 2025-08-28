Eastern Pakistan on Flood Alert: Barrage Threat Raises Alarm

Amid looming concerns, Pakistan's eastern towns Chiniot and Hafizabad stand on the brink of catastrophic flooding if a crucial irrigation barrage on a major river succumbs to overwhelming pressure from recent heavy rains, authorities alerted on Thursday.

The rival nuclear-armed nations India and Pakistan grapple with severe monsoon downpours, triggering devastating flash floods and swelling river waters, with alarming death tolls mounting on both sides. The flooding issue could further strain relations, already tense following recent cross-border skirmishes.

The reservoir-related concerns stem from the Chenab river in Pakistan's Punjab province, where officials fear the Qadirabad barrage could fail, placing millions at risk. While water levels are reported to be decreasing, the threat level remains high. Evacuations are underway as tension escalates with India's third flood-level warning this week.