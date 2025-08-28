Left Menu

Transforming Bengaluru's Infrastructure: A Renewed Political Will

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar pledged to address Bengaluru's infrastructure issues, following concerns raised by Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. The recently formed Greater Bengaluru Authority aims to tackle these challenges with a collective effort from government and citizens, enhancing growth and innovation in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:04 IST
Transforming Bengaluru's Infrastructure: A Renewed Political Will
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, has reiterated the government's commitment to resolving infrastructure issues plaguing Bengaluru, citing a lack of political will in the past as a major hurdle. Addressing concerns voiced by Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, he assured that changes are underway.

Mazumdar-Shaw had highlighted the city's exemplary talent and climate, but criticized its poor infrastructure. Both leaders agreed on the need for immediate attention to challenges like garbage, road conditions, and planning, with Shivakumar emphasizing the current administration's readiness to act.

The newly established Greater Bengaluru Authority is spearheading this transformation, involving elected representatives and senior officials. Shivakumar called on citizens, businesses, and the government to unite in this mission, aiming to reshape Bengaluru into a global city known for innovation and growth.

