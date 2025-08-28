Transforming Bengaluru's Infrastructure: A Renewed Political Will

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, has reiterated the government's commitment to resolving infrastructure issues plaguing Bengaluru, citing a lack of political will in the past as a major hurdle. Addressing concerns voiced by Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, he assured that changes are underway.

Mazumdar-Shaw had highlighted the city's exemplary talent and climate, but criticized its poor infrastructure. Both leaders agreed on the need for immediate attention to challenges like garbage, road conditions, and planning, with Shivakumar emphasizing the current administration's readiness to act.

The newly established Greater Bengaluru Authority is spearheading this transformation, involving elected representatives and senior officials. Shivakumar called on citizens, businesses, and the government to unite in this mission, aiming to reshape Bengaluru into a global city known for innovation and growth.