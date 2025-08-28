Innovative Cable Car Transforms Apple Harvesting in Italy

In the picturesque Val di Non of northern Italy, apple farmers have embraced a groundbreaking solution for harvesting their produce: a dedicated cable car system. This innovative transport method covers a 1.3-kilometer stretch through the Dolomites, ensuring quick and efficient delivery of apples from hilltop orchards down to subterranean storage units.

Local officials from the Melinda consortium predict the system will significantly cut carbon emissions by replacing 5,000 annual lorry trips. The cable car, a collaboration between specialist company Leitner and local workers, moves 460 containers per hour, each with a capacity of 300 kilograms, thus streamlining and bolstering the harvesting process.

According to Melinda President Ernesto Seppi, this cableway is not only a logistical victory but also part of a larger, sustainable approach that prioritizes renewable energy usage, efficient water conservation, and natural cold storage. European Union post-COVID recovery funds contributed 40% of the project's financing, marking a vital step towards sustainable farming practices in the region.