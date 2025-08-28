Neglect Unleashed: 26 Dogs Rescued in Eroor

In a shocking case of animal neglect, 26 foreign-breed dogs were discovered starved and abandoned in a rented house in Eroor. Rescued by SPCA Ernakulam, the animals had been left unattended for over three days after breeder Sudheesh vacated the premises, leaving behind his son and the animals.

The situation escalated following a complaint about the dogs' nuisance, prompting local authorities to issue an eviction notice to Sudheesh. The breeder reportedly fled under stress, abandoning both his son and the dogs. Upon failing to return, his son contacted his mother, leading to police intervention.

SPCA officials forcefully entered the premises to provide care for the weakened dogs amidst resistance from locals. Survivors were relocated to a shelter, and legal action is being pursued against those who hindered the rescue effort. Meanwhile, Sudheesh's accountability remains under investigation, with authorities assessing any deliberate negligence on his part.

