Left Menu

Hoshiarpur's Flood Resilience: A Community Amidst Crisis

In Hoshiarpur, over 1,000 people have been rescued due to severe flooding affecting 64 villages. Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain is orchestrating a vigilant response, aided by relief camps and public cooperation. Despite challenging conditions, the community remains resilient, highlighting issues concerning relief adequacy and government support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:08 IST
Hoshiarpur's Flood Resilience: A Community Amidst Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of severe flooding, authorities in Hoshiarpur have rescued over 1,000 residents, as the number of affected villages swelled to 64. Officials confirmed that heavy inflows from the Beas River have inundated several villages in the district, necessitating a strong response.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain has initiated 24-hour monitoring at strategic points along canals and rivulets. The number of affected villages increased significantly overnight, with many residents being relocated to operational relief camps. The administration has been actively evacuating residents, ensuring their safety amid rising water levels.

Despite the setup of 15 relief camps, displaced residents like Dharminder Singh express concerns about the adequacy of government support, particularly as they manage their livestock. Community efforts are bolstered by local gurdwaras providing food, highlighting the resilience and solidarity within these affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gujarat Powers India's Semiconductor Leap: First OSAT Facility Launched

Gujarat Powers India's Semiconductor Leap: First OSAT Facility Launched

 India
2
Trump's High-Stakes Diplomatic Gamble in Ukraine Falters After Moscow Talks

Trump's High-Stakes Diplomatic Gamble in Ukraine Falters After Moscow Talks

 Global
3
Turning Point: Disarmament Efforts Could Alter Legal Landscape for Palestinian Refugees

Turning Point: Disarmament Efforts Could Alter Legal Landscape for Palestini...

 Lebanon
4
Innovative Family Card to Revolutionize Welfare Transparency in Andhra Pradesh

Innovative Family Card to Revolutionize Welfare Transparency in Andhra Prade...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025