Hoshiarpur's Flood Resilience: A Community Amidst Crisis

In the wake of severe flooding, authorities in Hoshiarpur have rescued over 1,000 residents, as the number of affected villages swelled to 64. Officials confirmed that heavy inflows from the Beas River have inundated several villages in the district, necessitating a strong response.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain has initiated 24-hour monitoring at strategic points along canals and rivulets. The number of affected villages increased significantly overnight, with many residents being relocated to operational relief camps. The administration has been actively evacuating residents, ensuring their safety amid rising water levels.

Despite the setup of 15 relief camps, displaced residents like Dharminder Singh express concerns about the adequacy of government support, particularly as they manage their livestock. Community efforts are bolstered by local gurdwaras providing food, highlighting the resilience and solidarity within these affected areas.

