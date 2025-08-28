Russia's Relentless Assault Tests Global Peace Efforts

In a significant escalation, Russia carried out widespread missile and drone assaults on Ukraine early Thursday. The attacks, which claimed at least 19 lives including four children, have sparked international condemnation as they targeted civilian locales, intensifying the ongoing conflict.

The U.S. special envoy on Ukraine commented that the violence undermines President Donald Trump's diplomatic efforts for peace, especially following his recent summit with Russian President Putin. Repercussions included damage to the Turkish enterprise and the Azerbaijan embassy, and Russia insists its strikes are military-targeted despite rising civilian tolls.

EU and UK officials have vociferously condemned the assaults, with fresh sanctions on Moscow anticipated. Meanwhile, Ukraine's defenses reported shooting down a significant number of incoming threats, as clashes continue to threaten stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)