Delhi Moves to Establish Independent Engineering Cadre for Public Works
The Delhi government plans to establish an independent engineering cadre within the Public Works Department to address issues like project delays and mismanagement. A committee will be formed to recommend steps. Existing Central Public Works Department officers can choose to join the new cadre if approved.
The Delhi government is set to address bottlenecks in infrastructure development by proposing the formation of an independent engineering cadre under the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD).
The initiative, discussed at length since July, aims to minimize project delays and optimize accountability. A committee of experts will be instituted to chart out a strategic roadmap for implementing these structural changes.
If cabinet approval is granted, the Ministry of Roads, Transport, and Highways will examine the proposal. Existing CPWD officers in Delhi will be offered the choice to either return to their original cadre or join the newly formed cadre, aligning with specific department conditions and administrative guidelines.
