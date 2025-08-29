Patiala on High Alert as Floods Ravage Punjab Villages
The Patiala district administration has alerted residents in several villages near the Ghaggar river due to severe flooding in Punjab following heavy rains. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is coordinating relief efforts, emphasizing vigilance and caution. The floods have inundated farmlands and villages across several districts.
- Country:
- India
The Patiala district administration has raised an alert for several vulnerable villages near the Ghaggar river after the catchment area was hit by heavy rainfall.
According to Avikesh Gupta, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Rajpura, residents in the villages, including Untsar and Nannheri, have been advised to remain vigilant and avoid the river's vicinity. A flood control room is available for assistance.
Punjab faces the worst flooding since 1988, impacting vast expanses of farmlands and villages as the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers overflow due to heavy rains in their catchment areas. In response, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has urged a rapid escalation of relief and rescue operations, convening a high-level meeting in Chandigarh.
ALSO READ
BRO Battles Landslides to Restore Connectivity in J&K Amid Weather Alerts
Relief Efforts Intensify in Telangana as Army Rescues Stranded Residents
Telangana's Torrential Rains: Rescues, Losses, and Relief Efforts
Severe Weather Alert: Guwahati Braces for Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms
Relief Efforts and Road Blockage: Chamoli Police Address Joshimath-Malari Route Closure