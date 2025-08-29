Left Menu

Patiala on High Alert as Floods Ravage Punjab Villages

The Patiala district administration has alerted residents in several villages near the Ghaggar river due to severe flooding in Punjab following heavy rains. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is coordinating relief efforts, emphasizing vigilance and caution. The floods have inundated farmlands and villages across several districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 29-08-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 09:54 IST
Patiala on High Alert as Floods Ravage Punjab Villages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Patiala district administration has raised an alert for several vulnerable villages near the Ghaggar river after the catchment area was hit by heavy rainfall.

According to Avikesh Gupta, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Rajpura, residents in the villages, including Untsar and Nannheri, have been advised to remain vigilant and avoid the river's vicinity. A flood control room is available for assistance.

Punjab faces the worst flooding since 1988, impacting vast expanses of farmlands and villages as the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers overflow due to heavy rains in their catchment areas. In response, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has urged a rapid escalation of relief and rescue operations, convening a high-level meeting in Chandigarh.

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Key Convictions in 2015 Ambur Riots Case

Justice Served: Key Convictions in 2015 Ambur Riots Case

 India
2
Neeraj Chopra Extends Top-Two Streak at Diamond League Despite Tough Day

Neeraj Chopra Extends Top-Two Streak at Diamond League Despite Tough Day

 Switzerland
3
Telangana Electrifies Ganesh Chaturthi with Free Power and Iconic Idols

Telangana Electrifies Ganesh Chaturthi with Free Power and Iconic Idols

 India
4
India's Drive to Sporting Dominance: Honoring Major Dhyan Chand

India's Drive to Sporting Dominance: Honoring Major Dhyan Chand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025