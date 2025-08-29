Patiala on High Alert as Floods Ravage Punjab Villages

The Patiala district administration has raised an alert for several vulnerable villages near the Ghaggar river after the catchment area was hit by heavy rainfall.

According to Avikesh Gupta, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Rajpura, residents in the villages, including Untsar and Nannheri, have been advised to remain vigilant and avoid the river's vicinity. A flood control room is available for assistance.

Punjab faces the worst flooding since 1988, impacting vast expanses of farmlands and villages as the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers overflow due to heavy rains in their catchment areas. In response, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has urged a rapid escalation of relief and rescue operations, convening a high-level meeting in Chandigarh.