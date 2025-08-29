Beat the Heat: Shanghai's Indoor Ski Resort Draws Crowds

In a bid to escape the blistering heat in Shanghai, scores of people thronged the sprawling L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort. As the city sweltered under temperatures reaching 37 degrees Celsius (98.6°F), visitors embraced the chill inside one of the world's largest indoor ski locations.

Within its vast confines, guests snowboarded, skied, and engaged in playful snowball fights, relishing the maintained temperature of 5°C (41°F) or below throughout the year. Among the revelers was 10-year-old Tang Junqi, who described the outside heat as an 'oven' compared to the 'fridge-like' interior of the resort.

The persistent heatwave resulted in Shanghai matching a 1926 record of 24 consecutive days with temperatures at or above 35 degrees Celsius (95°F). With an orange alert active, scientists caution that such extreme weather is likely exacerbated by human-induced climate change, with energy-heavy operations contributing significantly to the phenomenon.

(With inputs from agencies.)