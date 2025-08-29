Left Menu

Beat the Heat: Shanghai's Indoor Ski Resort Draws Crowds

Amid soaring temperatures in Shanghai, thousands seek respite at the L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort, where year-round chilly conditions provide a cool escape. The continuous heat wave has sparked discussions on climate change and the environmental impact of energy-intensive activities like maintaining artificially low indoor temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 11:59 IST
Beat the Heat: Shanghai's Indoor Ski Resort Draws Crowds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to escape the blistering heat in Shanghai, scores of people thronged the sprawling L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort. As the city sweltered under temperatures reaching 37 degrees Celsius (98.6°F), visitors embraced the chill inside one of the world's largest indoor ski locations.

Within its vast confines, guests snowboarded, skied, and engaged in playful snowball fights, relishing the maintained temperature of 5°C (41°F) or below throughout the year. Among the revelers was 10-year-old Tang Junqi, who described the outside heat as an 'oven' compared to the 'fridge-like' interior of the resort.

The persistent heatwave resulted in Shanghai matching a 1926 record of 24 consecutive days with temperatures at or above 35 degrees Celsius (95°F). With an orange alert active, scientists caution that such extreme weather is likely exacerbated by human-induced climate change, with energy-heavy operations contributing significantly to the phenomenon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Massive Public Engagement in Civic Initiative

Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Massive Public Engagement in Civic Initiative

 India
2
Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards

Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards

 India
3
Fenerbahce's Shocking Split with Mourinho

Fenerbahce's Shocking Split with Mourinho

 Global
4
Maharashtra Navigates Maratha Quota Tensions Amid OBC Concerns

Maharashtra Navigates Maratha Quota Tensions Amid OBC Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025