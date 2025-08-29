Arunachal Pradesh Braces for Torrential Downpour

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Arunachal Pradesh, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and significant rainfall over the next few days.

Heavy rain, measuring between 7 to 20 centimeters, is anticipated to cause disruptions including possible flooding, landslides, and travel delays in regions like West Siang, Namsai, and Papum Pare.

Authorities have advised residents to avoid vulnerable areas and cautionary measures have been suggested for farmers as rain intensity is expected to lessen by September 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)