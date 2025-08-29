Arunachal Pradesh Braces for Torrential Downpour
The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in Arunachal Pradesh. The adverse weather is expected to cause disruptions, including traffic issues and potential landslides. Advisories have been issued to mitigate risks, especially in agriculture. Rainfall is likely to moderate by September 3.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:26 IST
- Country:
- India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Arunachal Pradesh, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and significant rainfall over the next few days.
Heavy rain, measuring between 7 to 20 centimeters, is anticipated to cause disruptions including possible flooding, landslides, and travel delays in regions like West Siang, Namsai, and Papum Pare.
Authorities have advised residents to avoid vulnerable areas and cautionary measures have been suggested for farmers as rain intensity is expected to lessen by September 3.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Severe Weather Alert: Guwahati Braces for Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms
Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Three Lives in Nagpur Village
Severe Weather Warning: Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Predicted in Andhra Pradesh
3 women killed in lightning strike in Odisha's Ganjam
Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu: School Closures and Travel Disruptions