Revamping Delhi: Major Redevelopment Plans Underway

The Public Works Department has launched a redevelopment project for seven residential land pockets in Delhi under a public-private partnership model. Collaborating with NBCC, the plan aims to transform aging government housing into modern infrastructures by constructing private offices, retail spaces, and potentially selling excess land.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Public Works Department (PWD) has embarked on an ambitious redevelopment and commercialization project involving seven residential areas in Delhi. This initiative, under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, seeks to transform districts including Vikas Bhawan-1 at ITO and Timarpur to better utilize public land and fulfill future housing needs.

Officials revealed that the details about land areas and existing buildings have been handed over to the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), which has previously executed similar projects. Once NBCC submits its PPP proposal, the PWD will advance the project for execution.

The redevelopment scheme aims to revitalize old, dilapidated government housing, replacing them with modern structures. It includes the development of private offices, retail spaces, and possibly the sale of remaining parcels to private developers. This plan encompasses significant parts of North Delhi's Gulabi Bagh and colonies around Probyn Road and Kalyanvas, facilitating sustainable urban growth.

