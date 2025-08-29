Revamping Delhi: Major Redevelopment Plans Underway

The Public Works Department (PWD) has embarked on an ambitious redevelopment and commercialization project involving seven residential areas in Delhi. This initiative, under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, seeks to transform districts including Vikas Bhawan-1 at ITO and Timarpur to better utilize public land and fulfill future housing needs.

Officials revealed that the details about land areas and existing buildings have been handed over to the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), which has previously executed similar projects. Once NBCC submits its PPP proposal, the PWD will advance the project for execution.

The redevelopment scheme aims to revitalize old, dilapidated government housing, replacing them with modern structures. It includes the development of private offices, retail spaces, and possibly the sale of remaining parcels to private developers. This plan encompasses significant parts of North Delhi's Gulabi Bagh and colonies around Probyn Road and Kalyanvas, facilitating sustainable urban growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)