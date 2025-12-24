Left Menu

NBCC Ventures into Dubai: A New Chapter in Overseas Real Estate

NBCC (India) Ltd has acquired 15,000 sq ft of land in Dubai for AED 15 million, marking its foray into international real estate. The deal, aimed at expanding NBCC's overseas business, is executed through its subsidiary NBCC Overseas Real Estate LLC, focusing on mixed-use projects in Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:23 IST
NBCC Ventures into Dubai: A New Chapter in Overseas Real Estate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NBCC (India) Ltd, a state-owned enterprise, has purchased approximately 15,000 square feet of land in Dubai for AED 15 million (equivalent to Rs 37 crore), marking a significant step in its global expansion strategy in the real estate sector.

According to a regulatory filing on Wednesday, NBCC has officially entered the international real estate arena with the establishment of NBCC Overseas Real Estate LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary poised to spearhead its operations in Dubai.

The acquisition, which involves a prime land plot of 14,776.80 square feet in Dubai Mainland, is intended for a mixed-use development. This move places NBCC alongside prominent developers like Sobha Group and recent entrants like Sunteck Realty in Dubai's lucrative property market, which attracts substantial investment from Indian nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025