NBCC Ventures into Dubai: A New Chapter in Overseas Real Estate

NBCC (India) Ltd, a state-owned enterprise, has purchased approximately 15,000 square feet of land in Dubai for AED 15 million (equivalent to Rs 37 crore), marking a significant step in its global expansion strategy in the real estate sector.

According to a regulatory filing on Wednesday, NBCC has officially entered the international real estate arena with the establishment of NBCC Overseas Real Estate LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary poised to spearhead its operations in Dubai.

The acquisition, which involves a prime land plot of 14,776.80 square feet in Dubai Mainland, is intended for a mixed-use development. This move places NBCC alongside prominent developers like Sobha Group and recent entrants like Sunteck Realty in Dubai's lucrative property market, which attracts substantial investment from Indian nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)