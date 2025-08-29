Left Menu

Schoolchildren Escape Tragedy in Delhi Wall Collapse

Three schoolchildren narrowly escaped injury when a wall of an abandoned house in east Delhi’s Mandawali collapsed during heavy rains. Local residents and a PCR team rescued the kids before emergency services arrived. The children, identified as Pankaj, Dhruv, and Aadi, suffered minor injuries.

In east Delhi's Mandawali, three schoolchildren narrowly escaped serious harm on Friday when the wall of an abandoned house collapsed due to heavy rains, officials reported. The incident resulted in minor injuries to Pankaj, Dhruv, and Aadi, aged 8 and 10.

Authorities received an emergency call at 12:58 PM from a concerned resident, Manisha from Saket block, alerting them to the collapse that trapped the children. The wall fell as the children were on their way home, caught in the debris.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, locals and a PCR team managed to rescue the children before the fire brigade reached the site. Five fire tenders were dispatched following a 1 PM call, and the children were promptly taken to a nearby hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

