Schoolchildren Escape Tragedy in Delhi Wall Collapse

In east Delhi's Mandawali, three schoolchildren narrowly escaped serious harm on Friday when the wall of an abandoned house collapsed due to heavy rains, officials reported. The incident resulted in minor injuries to Pankaj, Dhruv, and Aadi, aged 8 and 10.

Authorities received an emergency call at 12:58 PM from a concerned resident, Manisha from Saket block, alerting them to the collapse that trapped the children. The wall fell as the children were on their way home, caught in the debris.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, locals and a PCR team managed to rescue the children before the fire brigade reached the site. Five fire tenders were dispatched following a 1 PM call, and the children were promptly taken to a nearby hospital.

