Swift Rescue in Shahdara Blaze

A house fire in Delhi's Shahdara led to the rescue of two unconscious individuals. The Delhi Fire Services responded promptly, deploying two fire tenders to control the blaze and transport the victims to a hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 15:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were rescued after a fire broke out at a house in Delhi's Shahdara, officials reported on Wednesday. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received an alert from the Jagatpuri area at around 1:30 pm about the emergency.

Firefighters immediately dispatched two tenders to the location. On arrival, they discovered two individuals unconscious inside the residence. Both victims were promptly transferred to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The DFS continues its operations at the site as investigations into the cause of the fire are underway. The quick response highlights the efficiency and dedication of Delhi's emergency services in safeguarding residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

