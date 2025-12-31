Swift Rescue in Shahdara Blaze

Two people were rescued after a fire broke out at a house in Delhi's Shahdara, officials reported on Wednesday. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received an alert from the Jagatpuri area at around 1:30 pm about the emergency.

Firefighters immediately dispatched two tenders to the location. On arrival, they discovered two individuals unconscious inside the residence. Both victims were promptly transferred to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The DFS continues its operations at the site as investigations into the cause of the fire are underway. The quick response highlights the efficiency and dedication of Delhi's emergency services in safeguarding residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)