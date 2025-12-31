Vodafone Idea Slides: Govt Rescue Misses Market Hopes

In a significant market reaction on Wednesday, shares of Vodafone Idea nosedived by nearly 11% as the government's bailout package fell short of market expectations. Investors had hoped for a waiver on part of Vodafone Idea's Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, but the relief package instead offered a five-year moratorium on payments.

The decision, approved by the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, freezes Vodafone Idea's AGR dues at Rs 87,695 crore, requiring payments to commence in the 2031-32 fiscal year. Despite this lifeline for the cash-strapped telecom company, the stock saw a major sell-off, closing at Rs 10.76 on the BSE and NSE.

The ongoing financial difficulties of Vodafone Idea are attributed to intense market competition, significant debt levels, and the burden of AGR liabilities. Although continuous government relief and the potential conversion of dues into equity have prevented a collapse, the company's future sustainability largely depends on acquiring fresh capital and improving operational performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)