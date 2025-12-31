Left Menu

Vodafone Idea Slides: Govt Rescue Misses Market Hopes

Vodafone Idea shares plunged nearly 11% following a government relief package that fell short of waiving a portion of its AGR dues. Instead, a five-year moratorium was granted, helping stabilize the debt-burdened telecom firm. Long-term success remains reliant on continued policy support and operational improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:29 IST
Vodafone Idea Slides: Govt Rescue Misses Market Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant market reaction on Wednesday, shares of Vodafone Idea nosedived by nearly 11% as the government's bailout package fell short of market expectations. Investors had hoped for a waiver on part of Vodafone Idea's Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, but the relief package instead offered a five-year moratorium on payments.

The decision, approved by the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, freezes Vodafone Idea's AGR dues at Rs 87,695 crore, requiring payments to commence in the 2031-32 fiscal year. Despite this lifeline for the cash-strapped telecom company, the stock saw a major sell-off, closing at Rs 10.76 on the BSE and NSE.

The ongoing financial difficulties of Vodafone Idea are attributed to intense market competition, significant debt levels, and the burden of AGR liabilities. Although continuous government relief and the potential conversion of dues into equity have prevented a collapse, the company's future sustainability largely depends on acquiring fresh capital and improving operational performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Opium Traffickers Apprehended in Bareilly: ANTF Seizes Drugs Worth Thousands

Opium Traffickers Apprehended in Bareilly: ANTF Seizes Drugs Worth Thousands

 India
2
India Welcomes 2026: A Year of Renewal and Resolve

India Welcomes 2026: A Year of Renewal and Resolve

 India
3
Precious Metals Dive as Stock Markets Hold Steady Amid AI Boom

Precious Metals Dive as Stock Markets Hold Steady Amid AI Boom

 Global
4
Government's Lifeline to Vodafone Idea: Relief Package Approved

Government's Lifeline to Vodafone Idea: Relief Package Approved

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025