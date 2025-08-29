SA and Tunisia Harness Science Diplomacy to Advance Women in STEM

Science diplomacy is increasingly being recognised as a powerful tool to close gender disparity gaps, accelerate progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and inspire future generations of girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). This was the core message as South Africa and Tunisia came together in Pretoria to jointly celebrate Women’s Month, reaffirming their shared commitment to empowering women through science, technology, and innovation (STI).

A Bilateral Celebration of Women’s Empowerment

The event, themed “The Role of Science Diplomacy in Women’s Empowerment: South African–Tunisian Experience”, was co-hosted by the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation (DSTI) and the Embassy of Tunisia. It highlighted the long-standing friendship between the two nations and their shared histories of women’s struggles, resilience, and emancipation.

Both South Africa and Tunisia mark National Women’s Day in August, a symbolic link that has strengthened diplomatic and scientific cooperation between the two countries. This year’s joint commemoration placed women in science at the centre of the dialogue, highlighting the transformative potential of international collaboration in STI.

Deputy Minister Gina: Science Without Borders

Delivering the keynote address, South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Nomalungelo Gina, emphasized that science cannot flourish in isolation.

“Science knows no borders. We are here to insist that science diplomacy without a gender dimension is incomplete. Women across borders must collaborate on joint scientific and research projects more than before. We must support each other across nations,” Gina declared.

She outlined South Africa’s achievements in advancing inclusivity in STEM since the 2010 STI cooperation agreement with Tunisia, which has supported joint projects valued at more than R14 million. Gina also reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to policies such as the STI Decadal Plan, the Grassroots Innovators Programme, and a range of targeted interventions designed to empower women scientists.

Other highlights included:

National Research Foundation (NRF) funding instruments supporting Master’s and PhD students.

The South African Women in Science Awards (SAWiSA) , which showcase female excellence in research.

SA Radio Astronomy Observatory bursaries, one of which currently supports Tunisian researcher Dr Raja Mchaalia.

“These initiatives demonstrate our determination to open doors for women in science and to build a new generation of innovators and leaders,” Gina noted.

Tunisia’s Success in Women’s Empowerment

Tunisia’s Ambassador to South Africa, Karima Bardaoui, reflected on her country’s progress since independence in 1956, when gender equality became a key pillar of national development.

Today, women make up over 55% of science graduates in Tunisia and hold a significant share of PhDs, placing the country among Africa’s leaders in gender parity in higher education.

“We have implemented policies aimed at ensuring access to education for all and at providing knowledge, tools, and opportunities that help bridge gender gaps and promote equality, regardless of gender, socioeconomic background, or geographic location,” said Bardaoui.

She highlighted how science diplomacy can help overcome barriers such as underrepresentation in leadership roles, disparities in funding, and entrenched cultural attitudes. For Tunisia, building bridges with South Africa and the wider African continent is critical to sustaining progress.

Voices from the Continent

The programme, supported by the Science Diplomacy Capital for Africa (SDCfA), featured panel discussions with contributions from the African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa's Development (AUDA-NEPAD), UN Women, the Commission for Gender Equality, and South African universities.

Dr Barbara Glover , AUDA-NEPAD Programme Officer, stressed the importance of visibility for women scientists. “Let us put women on the map so that the younger ones can see,” she urged. She also shared her personal journey as a recipient of NRF bursaries, where science diplomacy allowed her to study in both Africa and Europe.

Dr Lulamile Gwagwa , founder of Traversing Liminality, proposed that DSTI create a networking platform for SAWiSA participants to collaborate, exchange ideas, and build communities of practice.

Dr Maurine Musie, a recent SAWiSA winner, explained how the awards inspired her to start a podcast focusing on maternal and neonatal health in Africa, bringing research directly to communities.

A Call for Unity Across Borders

The event concluded with a united call to strengthen bilateral and continental partnerships that place women at the centre of science diplomacy. Speakers highlighted the need for shared resources, joint research programmes, and collective advocacy to accelerate gender equality in STEM across Africa.

Deputy Minister Gina closed the event with a powerful reminder of the strength that comes from solidarity:

“Women supporting each other, instead of competing against each other, bring a unity and strength like no other. Let’s hold hands and empower each other across our countries.”

With South Africa and Tunisia setting the tone, the role of women in science diplomacy is being placed firmly on the African and global agenda.