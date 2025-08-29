ASF Outbreak in Hebbari Village: Swift Containment Measures on Pig Farm

African swine fever (ASF) has been confirmed at a pig farm in Hebbari village of Chintamani taluk, triggering the culling of 57 pigs, according to the Animal Husbandry Department on Friday.

Laboratory tests confirmed the ASF infection after around 100 pigs reportedly died at the farm since August 19, with blood samples testing positive at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal. Immediate containment measures have been enacted.

Veterinary and Animal Husbandry officials have banned pig movement from the affected farm. ASF does not transmit to humans, and no specific treatment exists. Pigs within a one-kilometre radius will be culled to prevent further outbreak. Operations include carcass removal and pond decontamination with legal action recommended against negligent owners.