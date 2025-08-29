Left Menu

Flood Recovery and Relief Efforts Intensify in Kamareddy and Medak

Kamareddy residents return to mud-ridden homes after recent flooding. District officials assess damage and estimate costs for repairs. The Army conducts rescue operations, saving civilians and missing children. State government evaluates losses after extensive rain damage affecting roads and infrastructure in Kamareddy and Medak districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:37 IST
Flood Recovery and Relief Efforts Intensify in Kamareddy and Medak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The floodwaters have subsided in Kamareddy town, leaving residents grappling with mud-filled homes after severe downpours submerged the area two days ago.

District Collector Ashish Sangwan addressed affected residents, assuring them that cleanup and relief efforts are underway. The state government is evaluating the damage caused by excessive rains, which have impacted roads, culverts, and household properties.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army's Bison Division has launched a relief operation in response to flooding from the Pocharam Reservoir in Medak. The Army rescued stranded civilians and missing children, providing critical medical assistance. Officials reported five rain-related casualties and significant infrastructural damage across several districts.

