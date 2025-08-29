Flood Recovery and Relief Efforts Intensify in Kamareddy and Medak

The floodwaters have subsided in Kamareddy town, leaving residents grappling with mud-filled homes after severe downpours submerged the area two days ago.

District Collector Ashish Sangwan addressed affected residents, assuring them that cleanup and relief efforts are underway. The state government is evaluating the damage caused by excessive rains, which have impacted roads, culverts, and household properties.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army's Bison Division has launched a relief operation in response to flooding from the Pocharam Reservoir in Medak. The Army rescued stranded civilians and missing children, providing critical medical assistance. Officials reported five rain-related casualties and significant infrastructural damage across several districts.