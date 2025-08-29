Himachal Pradesh's Treacherous Terrain: Landslides and Rescue Efforts Amidst Deadly Deluge

Chamba district and its neighboring areas in Himachal Pradesh have been devastated by landslides, heavy rains, and flash floods, leading to ten fatalities since August 24. With roads obstructed, communication crippled, and residents stranded, the situation has become dire, demanding urgent rescue and relief efforts by local authorities.

The State Emergency Operation Centre reported a significant number of road closures affecting mobility and emergency services. As the meteorological office issued warnings of further heavy rains, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed efforts towards evacuating pilgrims and restoring communication services, focusing on the worst-hit areas such as Bharmour.

Rescue operations are ongoing with helicopters airlifting stranded individuals and essential supplies to remote regions. The state has witnessed unprecedented destruction, with losses nearing Rs 2,774 crore due to rain-related incidents. Local authorities, with the support of Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, aim to reopen critical roads, but ongoing weather challenges complicate efforts.