Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Treacherous Terrain: Landslides and Rescue Efforts Amidst Deadly Deluge

Since August 24, severe weather and landslides in Himachal Pradesh have killed ten people and disabled communication. Chamba and surrounding areas face significant road closures and damage, prompting emergency evacuations and continued rescue operations. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu prioritizes rescue efforts and restoration of affected services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:46 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Treacherous Terrain: Landslides and Rescue Efforts Amidst Deadly Deluge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chamba district and its neighboring areas in Himachal Pradesh have been devastated by landslides, heavy rains, and flash floods, leading to ten fatalities since August 24. With roads obstructed, communication crippled, and residents stranded, the situation has become dire, demanding urgent rescue and relief efforts by local authorities.

The State Emergency Operation Centre reported a significant number of road closures affecting mobility and emergency services. As the meteorological office issued warnings of further heavy rains, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed efforts towards evacuating pilgrims and restoring communication services, focusing on the worst-hit areas such as Bharmour.

Rescue operations are ongoing with helicopters airlifting stranded individuals and essential supplies to remote regions. The state has witnessed unprecedented destruction, with losses nearing Rs 2,774 crore due to rain-related incidents. Local authorities, with the support of Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, aim to reopen critical roads, but ongoing weather challenges complicate efforts.

TRENDING

1
Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI

Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI

 India
2
Turkey Halts Trade and Closes Ports to Israeli Vessels

Turkey Halts Trade and Closes Ports to Israeli Vessels

 Global
3
Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Protesters Camp Out in Mumbai

Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Protesters Camp Out in Mumbai

 India
4
Maratha Quota Stir: A Night at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

Maratha Quota Stir: A Night at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025