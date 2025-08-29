Left Menu

Heroic Sacrifice in the Rains: Tributes to Agniveer Jimmy Ngamminlun Mate

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, GOC White Knight Corps, honored Agniveer Jimmy Ngamminlun Mate, who died heroically during a rescue operation near Jammu. Heavy rains caused severe disruptions, with 34 deaths from a landslide at Katra. The Corps expressed solidarity with Mate's family during this difficult time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:54 IST
  • India

In a solemn ceremony on Friday, Lieutenant General P K Mishra, who commands the White Knight Corps, honored the bravery of Agniveer Jimmy Ngamminlun Mate. Mate tragically lost his life during a daring anti-flood evacuation operation on the outskirts of Jammu city.

The operation occurred amid extreme weather conditions that left scores of people, including pilgrims, stranded. The Jammu region witnessed unprecedented rainfall, the highest since 1910, which led to a devastating landslide at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, claiming 34 lives.

The White Knight Corps, through a post on X, expressed deep solidarity with Mate's family during this hour of grief, recognizing his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

