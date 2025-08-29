Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Third Crocodile Attack Claims Young Life

A 14-year-old boy named Anil was killed in a crocodile attack near the Gerua River in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division. This marks the third attack in two weeks. As heavy rainfall escalates human-wildlife conflicts, officials caution residents to stay away from water bodies and have launched search operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 29-08-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 23:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that marks the third attack in two weeks, a 14-year-old boy named Anil was killed in a crocodile attack near the Gerua River, forest officials have confirmed. The attack occurred while Anil was collecting fodder with his mother in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division.

According to eyewitnesses, a crocodile suddenly emerged, seizing Anil by the neck and dragging him into the water. Despite immediate efforts from villagers and a complex search operation involving motorboats and divers, Anil's body was only recovered two days later on Friday afternoon.

Heavy rainfall has reportedly elevated water levels in canals and ponds, driving crocodiles closer to human areas, explains forest department sources. Authorities are actively pursuing the responsible crocodiles, advising the local populace to avoid water bodies amidst ongoing human-wildlife conflicts in Bahraich.

(With inputs from agencies.)

