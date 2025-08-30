Left Menu

Rising Waters: Delhi on Alert as Yamuna Nears Danger Mark

The Yamuna river in Delhi is approaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres, prompting officials to monitor the situation closely. Water releases from Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages are contributing to the rise. Precautionary measures are being urged as the threat of flooding remains high with water levels nearly reaching critical points.

Updated: 30-08-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 10:05 IST
Rising Waters: Delhi on Alert as Yamuna Nears Danger Mark
The water level in the Yamuna river climbed to 205.22 metres at the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi by 9 am on Saturday, alarmingly close to the danger mark of 205.33 metres, according to an official.

Officials have been placed on high alert, with all relevant agencies instructed to implement precautionary measures as water levels are expected to rise further. The central flood room attributed the increase to significant water releases from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages.

The flood control department indicated that approximately 46,968 cusecs from Hathnikund and 44,970 cusecs from Wazirabad are being released hourly. The Old Railway Bridge serves as a crucial observation site for tracking potential flooding, with evacuations beginning once water levels reach 206 metres.

