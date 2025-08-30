Left Menu

Devastating Landslide in Jammu: A Region in Crisis

A severe landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district has blocked the Bichalri river, threatening nearby villages with flooding. The region faces ongoing natural calamities, resulting in numerous casualties and disruptions, including the suspension of the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage. Authorities are on high alert, closely monitoring the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-08-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 14:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A massive landslide has struck the Khuni Nallah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, severely impacting the flow of the Bichalri river. The blockage has led to water accumulation and posed a significant threat of flooding to downstream villages. The Karalana hamlet, with 20 homes, is particularly at risk, according to officials.

The landslide, captured on a video that's now viral, has prompted authorities to maintain vigilant monitoring of the situation. However, the risk level remains critically high. In a related tragedy, eleven people, including seven family members, lost their lives in separate cloudburst and landslide incidents in Reasi and Ramban districts, highlighting the Union Territory's struggle amid relentless natural disasters.

Efforts to stabilize the region continue as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has instructed officials to ensure continuous monitoring and execute timely evacuations from high-risk zones. The ceaseless rainfall has devastated the Jammu region, damaging infrastructure and paralyzing transportation systems, all while the pilgrimage to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine remains suspended.

