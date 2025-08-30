Left Menu

Navigating Skyscrapers: Balancing Aviation Safety and Real Estate Growth

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced a study with ICAO to address height restrictions for buildings near airports. With aviation growth and new airports planned, the government seeks to balance safe operations with real estate expansion. Advanced technology and global insights will drive the study.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 14:59 IST
The government has announced an initiative to undertake a study with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) aimed at addressing height restrictions for buildings around airports, as revealed by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Saturday.

Highlighting that aviation safety remains the paramount concern, Minister Naidu emphasized plans for developing aerotropolises across India. India, being one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets globally, saw an increase from 88 to 162 airports over the past 11 years, with aspirations to add another 50 within the next five years.

As the real estate sector surges, existing height restrictions around airports ensure safe flight operations. Naidu iterated this at a realtors' conference, underscoring a balancing act between safety and development, with the study incorporating international perspectives from cities like Hong Kong.

