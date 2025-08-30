Left Menu

Monsoon Birds Flock to Bhitarkanika: Annual Avian Census

Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha has launched a three-day census to count monsoon birds. Teams of ornithologists and wildlife personnel are documenting avian species across wetland areas. Despite rain variations, large numbers of migratory birds continue to flock to the region, aided by favorable nesting conditions.

The Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district has initiated a detailed three-day census to account for the presence of monsoon birds that annually grace the park's wetlands. This operation, which started on Saturday, involves two groups comprising ornithologists and wildlife staff, who are meticulously counting the diverse avian species drawn to the park during the monsoon period.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Manas Das highlighted that this year's irregular rainfall delayed the birds' arrival. However, an impressive number of these migratory guests have gathered in the park's mangrove regions. The teams are recording the identities and numbers of birds both in the central areas and peripheral wetland zones like Mathadiha, Laxmiprasaddiha, and Durgaprasaddiha.

Several factors such as minimal human activity, suitable weather conditions, gentle breezes, and the supporting river system make the park an attractive nesting site for these winged creatures. More than a dozen species, including the Open-billed Stork and Purple Heron, have been recorded, and the upcoming findings will contribute valuable data for conservation efforts.

