Yamuna River Nears Crisis: Rising Waters Threaten Delhi

The Yamuna River's water level exceeded the danger mark, prompting vigilance by local authorities. Precautionary measures are underway, with temporary shelters set up for residents in flood-prone areas. Water release from upstream barrages is the main cause. The level is expected to decrease by Sunday evening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Saturday evening, the Yamuna River's water levels at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge reached a concerning 205.52 metres, surpassing the danger mark of 205.33 metres, official reports confirmed.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as water levels are projected to rise further. Temporary accommodations have been set up along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and in Mayur Vihar for residents from affected low-lying areas.

High water volumes are being released from the Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages, contributing significantly to the current rise. While 53,950 cusecs from Hathnikund and 51,210 from Wazirabad are released hourly, the water is expected to reach Delhi in 48 to 50 hours. Officials anticipate a decrease by Sunday evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

