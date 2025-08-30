Godavari River Flood Alert: Rising Inflows at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a flood alert as the Godavari River's flow reached alarming levels. On Saturday, inflows and outflows of 10.01 lakh cusecs were recorded at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram, according to the APSDMA.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain highlighted the situation at Bhadrachalam, Telangana, where the water level approached 47.7 feet by 9:16 PM. The government agency has put a first level warning in place in response to the swelling river.

Districts including Alluri Sitaramaraju, East Godavari, West Godavari, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada, and Eluru have been alerted to potential impacts from the increased floodwater. Residents along the riverbank are advised to take safety precautions as flood levels are expected to rise further.

(With inputs from agencies.)