Sanjeevini Group Anticipates Rs 1,200 Crore Revenue from Luxury Housing Project

Sanjeevini Group anticipates generating Rs 1,200 crore from its new luxury residential project, 'The Adwaith,' in Bengaluru. The project will cover 8.3 acres and consist of 668 units, priced from Rs 1.7 crore. Developed under a joint model, it boasts a 17 lakh sq ft built-up area. Expected delivery is in 30 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 13:00 IST
Sanjeevini Group, a leading realty firm, announced an expected revenue of about Rs 1,200 crore from its latest luxury residential project, 'The Adwaith,' located in Bengaluru.

Spanning 8.3 acres in the growing Gunjur micromarket, the project features 668 units, with prices starting at Rs 1.7 crore. It's developed under a joint model, covering a 17 lakh sq ft area.

Chairman and Founder Umesh Gowda H A notes Gunjur's strategic connectivity to the city. Post-pandemic housing demand has surged, benefiting the 30-month development schedule of this venture and the firm's additional 30 lakh sq ft pipeline.

