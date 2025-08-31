Tragic Loss: Fatal Sewer Gas Incident Claims Three Lives in Kanpur Dehat

A tragic incident unfolded in Kanpur Dehat district, where three men lost their lives, and another was critically injured after inhaling poisonous gas inside a newly constructed sewer tank. According to police reports on Sunday, the victims entered the tank without any safety equipment.

Superintendent of Police Arvind Mishra confirmed the deaths occurred on Saturday due to toxic fumes in the 10-feet-deep tank. Laborer Mubeen (26) initially entered the tank to remove construction materials and collapsed. Attempts to save him by Surendra Gupta (22) and Sarvesh Kushwaha (32) also proved fatal.

Mubeen's brother, Israr (22), also entered the tank in a rescue effort but suffered the same fate. Locals managed to rescue the men and transport them to the district hospital, where Mubeen, Sarvesh, and Surendra were declared dead, while Israr remains in critical condition. An investigation is underway, but no FIR has been filed yet.