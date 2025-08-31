Glacial Lake Outbursts: A Looming Threat to Kishtwar
The Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir faces severe flood risks from glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), posing dangers to local communities and infrastructure. Urgent mitigation measures, including monitoring and community training, are recommended to address this threat. Recent climate changes have accelerated lake expansion, increasing GLOF risks.
- Country:
- India
A comprehensive risk assessment has underscored the peril posed by glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) to Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The plan for 2024-25 identifies Padder, Machail, Dachhan, Marwah, and Warwan tehsils as being most at risk due to their proximity to glacial lakes.
Highlighting the severe implications of these floods, the report warns of threats to infrastructure, such as roads and hospitals, and the fragile ecosystem of the Kishtwar High Altitude National Park. A recent flash flood in Chishoti village showcased the real and present danger with tragic loss of life and injuries.
With 197 glacial lakes, Kishtwar is experiencing rapid lake expansion due to climate change, escalating the risk of GLOFs. The report advocates for immediate and long-term measures, like early warning systems and climate-resilient development, to protect lives and infrastructure and support community preparedness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ancient Toad Sculptures Unearthed in Peru Reveal Climate Change's Historic Impact
New Faces at NDMA: Strengthening India's Disaster Preparedness
China's Politburo Urges Enhanced Disaster Preparedness
Scorching Summers: Climate Change Fuels Fiercer Wildfires in the Mediterranean
Latin America and Caribbean: Millions more children could face poverty due to climate change