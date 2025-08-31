Glacial Lake Outbursts: A Looming Threat to Kishtwar

A comprehensive risk assessment has underscored the peril posed by glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) to Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The plan for 2024-25 identifies Padder, Machail, Dachhan, Marwah, and Warwan tehsils as being most at risk due to their proximity to glacial lakes.

Highlighting the severe implications of these floods, the report warns of threats to infrastructure, such as roads and hospitals, and the fragile ecosystem of the Kishtwar High Altitude National Park. A recent flash flood in Chishoti village showcased the real and present danger with tragic loss of life and injuries.

With 197 glacial lakes, Kishtwar is experiencing rapid lake expansion due to climate change, escalating the risk of GLOFs. The report advocates for immediate and long-term measures, like early warning systems and climate-resilient development, to protect lives and infrastructure and support community preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)