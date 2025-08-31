Left Menu

Indonesia's Political Turmoil: A Nation on Edge

Indonesia's political scene is in turmoil as parties agree to pull parliament perks amidst deadly protests. President Prabowo Subianto urges strong military action against unrest, but critics argue reforms are insufficient. The violent demonstrations are challenging Prabowo's leadership, affecting the nation's economic and political stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 17:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to quell escalating anti-government protests, Indonesian political parties have agreed to revoke several perks for parliamentarians, President Prabowo Subianto announced on Sunday. The protests, which began over the perceived excessive pay of lawmakers, have turned deadly.

The unrest has led to unprecedented violence, with five reported deaths and significant economic disruption, including a steep decline in Indonesia's stock market. Prabowo has called for a tough military and police response, labeling some protesters' actions as tantamount to terrorism.

While political leaders aim to address public grievances, critics argue that simply cutting perks fails to tackle underlying issues of political oligarchy and economic inequality. The situation presents a significant challenge to Prabowo's administration, with further demonstrations looming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

