Urgent Call for Sustainable Development in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Rising Extreme Weather

Farooq Abdullah, National Conference president, on Sunday voiced grave concerns over the increasing frequency of extreme weather events in Jammu and Kashmir, part of the vulnerable Himalayan region. These events have inflicted significant damage, affecting human lives and property.

Abdullah emphasized the urgency of addressing climate unpredictability through sustainable development. He highlighted the adverse impacts of erratic weather patterns, including flash floods, landslides, and erratic rainfall, on the ecological balance, agricultural livelihoods, and infrastructure in the region.

Urging for a reevaluation of development models, he stressed that future planning should prioritize environmental protection and social equity over mere economic growth. Abdullah called for a collaborative effort among the government, civil society, and experts to mitigate climate risks and ensure a sustainable future for Jammu and Kashmir.

