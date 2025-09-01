Uttarakhand Under Red Alert: Torrential Rains Cause Havoc
The meteorological centre predicted intense rainfall in Uttarakhand, prompting red and orange alerts. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to remain vigilant, especially due to potential landslides and waterlogging. The rains led to fatalities and school closures, with ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts.
Uttarakhand braces for intense rainfall as officials issue red and orange alerts for the region. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is taking decisive action, instructing officials to stay alert around the clock.
Heavy rains are expected in districts like Dehradun and Tehri, prompting school closures and extensive safety measures. The Met office forecasts challenging weather, with landslides and waterlogging likely.
After multiple fatalities, the state is prioritizing rescue and recovery operations. Dhami emphasizes vigilance, especially regarding river levels, and has mobilized resources to aid affected communities.
