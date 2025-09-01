H5N1 Bird Flu Strikes UK in Major Outbreak

The United Kingdom has reported a serious outbreak of the H5N1 bird flu virus in southwestern England. The highly contagious avian influenza was detected in poultry at a location near Exminster in Devon.

In response, the UK government has set up a 3 km protection zone and a 10 km surveillance zone around the affected premises. These measures are designed to prevent the virus from spreading further.

As part of the containment strategy, all poultry at the affected site will be humanely culled. The situation is being closely monitored by health authorities to ensure public safety and control of the virus.

(With inputs from agencies.)