H5N1 Bird Flu Strikes UK in Major Outbreak

The UK has confirmed an outbreak of the H5N1 bird flu virus in southwestern England. Authorities have established protection and surveillance zones around a farm in Devon, where all infected poultry will be humanely culled to contain the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 10:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Kingdom has reported a serious outbreak of the H5N1 bird flu virus in southwestern England. The highly contagious avian influenza was detected in poultry at a location near Exminster in Devon.

In response, the UK government has set up a 3 km protection zone and a 10 km surveillance zone around the affected premises. These measures are designed to prevent the virus from spreading further.

As part of the containment strategy, all poultry at the affected site will be humanely culled. The situation is being closely monitored by health authorities to ensure public safety and control of the virus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

