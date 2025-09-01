South Australia's Bold Step: Banning Fish-Shaped Soy Sauce Bottles

In a groundbreaking environmental initiative, South Australia has prohibited the use of fish-shaped soy sauce bottles in restaurants starting Monday. This new legislation aims to tackle plastic waste, marking the state as the first in the nation to target these popular yet ecologically detrimental containers.

Deputy Premier Susan Close highlighted the environmental threat posed by these tiny bottles, which are easy to discard and difficult to recycle. Often mistaken for food by marine animals, they contribute significantly to ocean pollution. The state mandates the use of larger, reusable, or more sustainable condiment alternatives.

South Australia leads the country in plastic bans, with numerous items like plastic cutlery and straws already prohibited. As global efforts to curb plastic pollution face challenges, the state continues to expand its list of banned materials, demonstrating a robust commitment to environmental sustainability.