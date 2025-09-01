Left Menu

Tata Steel Foundation and Odisha Collaborate for Urban Habitat Transformation

Tata Steel Foundation has formalized a partnership with Odisha's Housing & Urban Development to elevate urban living standards for low-income groups. The initiative aims to reduce urban inequality by making welfare schemes accessible, benefiting approximately 2.28 lakh slum households.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:45 IST
Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Odisha's Housing and Urban Development Department to enhance urban habitats for low-income groups. The collaboration focuses on reducing urban inequality by ensuring fair access to government support and creating scalable models for inclusive habitat development, said an official.

During Local Self-Governance Day, the agreement was forged in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. TSF will spearhead the state-level mission unit, focusing on deploying dedicated teams across 10 districts and 19 Urban Local Bodies to assist 2.28 lakh slum households in accessing social welfare schemes.

The foundation expressed its commitment to working closely with the Odisha government to impact urban habitats positively, aiding slum dwellers in realizing their rights and fostering cities' resilience, marking a significant phase in this ongoing partnership.

