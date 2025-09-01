Left Menu

Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Loom Over Bengal

The India Meteorological Department has warned of a low-pressure area forming over the north Bay of Bengal, bringing heavy rains and thunderstorms to West Bengal's districts, including South 24 Parganas and Kolkata. Fishermen are advised to avoid the sea due to rough conditions until Wednesday.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for West Bengal, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days due to a developing low-pressure area in the north Bay of Bengal.

Districts such as South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, and others are set to face significant downpours, with the meteorological office predicting rainfall between 7-20 cm. This weather pattern is also expected to bring thunderstorms and wind speeds reaching up to 40 kmph.

The IMD has strongly advised fishermen against venturing into the rough seas near the north Bay of Bengal and along the West Bengal-Odisha coast, citing squally winds with speeds up to 45 kmph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

