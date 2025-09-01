Left Menu

Nirala World's Bold Commercial Venture in Greater Noida

Realty firm Nirala World has successfully sold 400 studio apartments in Greater Noida West’s 'Nirala Gateway' project for Rs 275 crore, driven by strong demand from end-users and investors. This marks the company's first major commercial venture, with additional plans for retail spaces and a hospitality partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nirala World, a prominent realty firm, has announced the successful sale of 400 studio apartments in Greater Noida for a total of Rs 275 crore. This sale is part of their latest project, 'Nirala Gateway,' located in Sector 12.

The apartments, measuring between 612 and 1,122 square feet, are priced from Rs 65 lakh. This marks the company's first significant commercial venture in Greater Noida West, highlighting robust demand from both end-users and investors.

Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Garg mentioned ongoing discussions with hospitality chains to manage the apartments. The project is expected to be completed by 2029, with plans to develop 3 lakh square feet of retail spaces as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

