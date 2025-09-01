Supreme Green Light: New Jetty Project at Gateway of India Moves Forward

The Supreme Court has paved the way for the construction of a new passenger jetty and terminal at Mumbai's historic Gateway of India, dismissing a plea challenging the Bombay High Court's decision to allow the project. The project, costing Rs 229 crore, is spearheaded by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB).

The bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, ruled that the matter was a government policy issue, outweighing grievances from local residents and concerns about environmental impact. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta emphasized that the development would reduce travel time between south Mumbai and surrounding regions.

Critics have voiced concerns about the project's scale and environmental ramifications, but the high court upheld its approval, deeming it a sustainable development. The new facility will replace existing jetties and cater to an annual demand of approximately 35 lakh passengers.