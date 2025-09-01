Tragedy Strikes Afghanistan: Devastating Earthquake Claims Lives

In a harrowing disaster, Afghanistan was struck by a powerful earthquake late Sunday, resulting in over 800 fatalities and thousands of injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 6.0, centered near Jalalabad, has been marked as one of the worst in recent memory. Rescue operations are underway as the nation mourns.

The quake's epicenter was close to Jalalabad, causing significant damage in the provinces of Nangarhar and Kunar. In Kunar alone, over 600 lives were lost. Both regions lie in high-risk earthquake zones due to their proximity to the tectonic collision of the Indian and Eurasian plates.

Afghanistan frequently experiences seismic activities, highlighting its vulnerability. The Taliban government has activated rescue teams and essential services, conducting at least 40 flights to aid victims and transport casualties. Sunday's earthquake is the deadliest since June 2022, underscoring the critical need for effective disaster preparedness.