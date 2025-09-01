Punjab's Flood Catastrophe: Lives Lost and Lands Submerged

The devastating floods in Punjab have claimed 29 lives to date, with Pathankot district suffering the most fatalities. More than 2.56 lakh people have been impacted, with evacuations ongoing as heavy rains continue to swell local rivers and rivulets. Officials have described the event as one of the worst flood disasters to hit the region in decades.

In total, twelve of Punjab's 23 districts have been hit by the floods, which began on August 1. The massive flooding has resulted from the overflowing Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, exacerbated by seasonal rains in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The state government, along with assistance from NDRF, SDRF, the Army, and Punjab Police, is tirelessly working to manage the crisis. While over 15,000 individuals have been evacuated, the full extent of the damage to infrastructure and livestock remains to be determined as waters recede.

