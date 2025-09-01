Left Menu

Punjab's Flood Catastrophe: Lives Lost and Lands Submerged

Punjab is grappling with devastating floods affecting over 2.56 lakh residents and claiming 29 lives, with Pathankot the hardest hit. Dozens have been evacuated, and infrastructure damage is still being assessed. The floods, driven by rain-swollen rivers and rivulets, impacted 1,044 villages statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:12 IST
Punjab's Flood Catastrophe: Lives Lost and Lands Submerged
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The devastating floods in Punjab have claimed 29 lives to date, with Pathankot district suffering the most fatalities. More than 2.56 lakh people have been impacted, with evacuations ongoing as heavy rains continue to swell local rivers and rivulets. Officials have described the event as one of the worst flood disasters to hit the region in decades.

In total, twelve of Punjab's 23 districts have been hit by the floods, which began on August 1. The massive flooding has resulted from the overflowing Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, exacerbated by seasonal rains in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The state government, along with assistance from NDRF, SDRF, the Army, and Punjab Police, is tirelessly working to manage the crisis. While over 15,000 individuals have been evacuated, the full extent of the damage to infrastructure and livestock remains to be determined as waters recede.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Braces for Yamuna Swell: Traffic Halted on Old Railway Bridge

Delhi Braces for Yamuna Swell: Traffic Halted on Old Railway Bridge

 India
2
Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Asia Cup Hockey Pool B Matches

Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Asia Cup Hockey Pool B Matches

 India
3
NCB Cracks Down on Alleged Ganja Kingpin in Maharashtra

NCB Cracks Down on Alleged Ganja Kingpin in Maharashtra

 India
4
ECU Worldwide Embarks on Digital Transformation with iTopaz Launch

ECU Worldwide Embarks on Digital Transformation with iTopaz Launch

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025