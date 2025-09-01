Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Battles Nature's Fury: Relief Efforts in Full Swing

Himachal Pradesh has been declared 'disaster-hit' as relief operations are underway. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reported significant infrastructural damage with losses estimated at Rs 3,560 crore. Rescue efforts have successfully assisted 10,000 stranded pilgrims. Restoration of essential services and distribution of relief materials are in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh has officially been designated as 'disaster-hit', following severe flash floods, landslides, and cloudbursts, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced in the state assembly.

Rescue operations have saved 10,000 stranded pilgrims, with the situation being closely monitored. Infrastructure damage is estimated at Rs 3,560 crore, affecting roads, bridges, and utility services. Restoration efforts are ongoing.

The Chamba-Bharmour National Highway has been reopened, aiding the Manimahesh pilgrimage routes. Efforts continue on other routes and services, with rescue and relief talks actively occurring with district authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

