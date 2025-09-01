Himachal Pradesh Battles Nature's Fury: Relief Efforts in Full Swing

Himachal Pradesh has officially been designated as 'disaster-hit', following severe flash floods, landslides, and cloudbursts, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced in the state assembly.

Rescue operations have saved 10,000 stranded pilgrims, with the situation being closely monitored. Infrastructure damage is estimated at Rs 3,560 crore, affecting roads, bridges, and utility services. Restoration efforts are ongoing.

The Chamba-Bharmour National Highway has been reopened, aiding the Manimahesh pilgrimage routes. Efforts continue on other routes and services, with rescue and relief talks actively occurring with district authorities.

