US Domestic Affairs: From Firefighter Detention to Strategic Military Moves

In a surprising twist of events, two firefighters in Washington, who had been battling a wildfire, found themselves detained at an ICE detention center. This revelation comes from U.S. Rep. Emily Randall, who made an unannounced visit to the facility.

The Trump administration is considering a historic shift by renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War. The Wall Street Journal reports that this move would necessitate congressional action, although the White House is seeking alternative avenues for the change.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is significantly increasing its military presence in the Caribbean, prompting speculation about its motives. With 4,500 sailors and marines on board, the official stance points to combating drug cartels, yet questions linger about the true intent.

(With inputs from agencies.)