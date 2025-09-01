Bird Flu Alert: UK Outbreak Confirmed Amidst COVID Drug Controversy

The UK government has confirmed the presence of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus in poultry at a location in southwestern England. In response, a 3-kilometer protection zone and a 10-kilometer surveillance zone have been established near Exminster in Devon. Authorities have ordered all poultry at the site to be humanely culled to prevent further spread.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has raised concerns regarding the efficacy of medications intended to treat COVID-19. On Monday, he challenged pharmaceutical companies to justify the success of these drugs amidst ongoing debates over their life-saving capabilities.

This dual crisis highlights ongoing public health challenges, as authorities in both the UK and the US strive to address threats from infectious diseases efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)