Odisha Braces for Heavy Rains as Low-Pressure Forms in Bay

As Odisha braces for a deluge, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued stern warnings for substantial rainfall stemming from a developing low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal.

Between September 1 to 5, various districts in Odisha are expected to experience heavy rain and thunderstorms, according to the IMD bulletin. Significant rainfall has already been recorded in several regions, including Bandhugaon, Banki, and Naraj, among others.

The IMD has also released an orange warning, advising extreme caution as sea conditions are expected to be particularly rough. Fishermen are urged to stay ashore from September 1 to 3.

