Devastating Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan: Over 800 Dead in Remote Areas
A powerful earthquake in Afghanistan has resulted in over 800 deaths and 2,800 injuries. The catastrophic event highlights challenges like navigating mountainous terrain for rescue efforts, amid Afghanistan's existing crises over limited resources and reduced international aid under the Taliban administration.
A calamitous earthquake has ravaged eastern Afghanistan, claiming more than 800 lives and injuring at least 2,800 individuals, according to authorities. The disaster has tested the Taliban administration's already strained resources as they contend with decreased foreign aid and mass deportations.
Sharafat Zaman, Kabul's health ministry spokesperson, urgently appealed for international aid to address the destruction. The earthquake primarily impacted the Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, with 812 confirmed fatalities. Rescue operations are impeded by the difficult terrain and recent heavy rains, complicating access to remote areas.
Despite Afghanistan's recurring earthquakes, aid support remains minimal, exacerbated by global focus on other crises and policy disagreements with the Taliban. Nonetheless, countries like China and India have begun to offer aid, while the U.N. prepares to assist regions most affected by the disaster.
