L&T Breaks Ground with Record RCC Tunnel Progress in Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Project

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced a new milestone in engineering, completing over 500 meters of reinforced cement concrete (RCC) tunnel lining in just one month for the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project.

This achievement marks the highest known monthly progress in global RCC tunnel construction using a single gantry system, according to the company.

The tunnel serves as a critical part of the rail corridor linking the Himalayan foothills to the Char Dham pilgrimage route. L&T overcame significant weather-related challenges, including heavy rain and landslides, to reach this milestone.

