L&T Breaks Ground with Record RCC Tunnel Progress in Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Project
L&T completed over 500 meters of RCC tunnel lining in a month for the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project. This achievement sets a global benchmark for progress using a single gantry system and highlights L&T's engineering prowess despite weather challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced a new milestone in engineering, completing over 500 meters of reinforced cement concrete (RCC) tunnel lining in just one month for the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project.
This achievement marks the highest known monthly progress in global RCC tunnel construction using a single gantry system, according to the company.
The tunnel serves as a critical part of the rail corridor linking the Himalayan foothills to the Char Dham pilgrimage route. L&T overcame significant weather-related challenges, including heavy rain and landslides, to reach this milestone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement