Tragic Roof Collapse Highlights Infrastructure Concerns

A mother and her two children were injured when the roof of their old house collapsed amid heavy rains in Bihta village near Ambala Cantonment. Rescued by neighbors, Sukhwinder and her children Amneet and Samrik were hospitalized after the incident, underscoring infrastructure vulnerabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her two children sustained injuries following the collapse of an old house's roof during heavy rainfall on Monday. The incident took place in Bihta village, close to Ambala Cantonment, police confirmed.

Authorities revealed that the house had aged considerably, and the roof's deteriorating condition contributed to its collapse during the intense rainstorm. As a result, the woman named Sukhwinder and her children, Amneet and Samrik, were trapped beneath the ruins.

Neighbors, alerted by the commotion, quickly arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the family, who were then transported initially to a private hospital before being referred to the civil hospital in Cantonment for further treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

