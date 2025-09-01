Emergency Measures Deployed to Counter Nandanagar Subsidence
On Monday, strategies to curb further ground subsidence were executed in Nandanagar's Laxmi market and Band Bazar areas. The phenomenon, which began last Friday, threatens over a dozen homes. Local authorities have evacuated residents and are using HDPE pipes to direct water flow safely.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities initiated crucial measures on Monday to halt the ongoing subsidence threatening numerous homes in the Nandanagar area, following the appearance of deep crevices on Friday. The affected regions include the Laxmi market and Band Bazar.
The subsidence event initially impacted Kuntari village, rendering 16 residential buildings uninhabitable. District officials facilitated the evacuation of 64 residents to temporary relief camps.
To mitigate further risks, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari directed the installation of HDPE pipes to safely redirect water flow away from the vulnerable sites.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thane Orders Immediate Evacuation of Hazardous Buildings
Red Cross Warns of Incomprehensible Gaza Evacuation Amid Intensified Conflict
Flood Warnings Trigger Evacuations in Kapurthala
Chief Minister Orders Immediate Evacuation of Stranded Pilgrims in Himachal Pradesh
Relief Efforts and Road Blockage: Chamoli Police Address Joshimath-Malari Route Closure